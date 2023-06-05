Police investigate Monday morning homicide on Paseo Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to respond to the 4500 block of Paseo Boulevard.

Police were in the early stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

