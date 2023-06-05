Watch Now
Police investigate Monday morning homicide on Paseo Boulevard

Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 11:38:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to respond to the 4500 block of Paseo Boulevard.

Police were in the early stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

