Police investigate robbery Tuesday morning at bank in downtown Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, Lawrence police said the robbery was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 900 Ohio Street.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

Police said the suspect might have been wearing a black beanie, black mask with an unknown design and all-black clothing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

