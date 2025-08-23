Police investigate Saturday afternoon homicide near Paseo and 12th Street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon near The Paseo and E. 12th Street.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of E. 12th Terrace on a shooting.

A KCPD spokesperson said the shooting call turned into a homicide investigation shortly thereafter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

