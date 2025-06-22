Man found dead inside vehicle after gunfire Saturday at Gregory, Main in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, investigated a homicide Saturday night in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 News received two calls around 11 p.m. Saturday night on reports of a police scene in the area.

A police spokesperson said around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Gregory and Walnut Street after receiving calls reporting the sound of shots.

Police say officers found an adult male victim in a damaged vehicle near the intersection of Gregory and Walnut. The victim was later declared deceased at the scene by paramedics.

No suspect information was initially available, though police believe the victim was struck by gunfire by someone from a moving car.

Neighbors shared the home security video, where you can hear several, if not dozens, of shots fired. The shooting happens off-screen, but it shows how shocked neighbors were by the incident.

A man and a woman can be seen trying to duck behind their vehicle as they hear the gunfire.

Another neighbor, Michelle Wesley, didn't see or hear what happened. She was driving by on Saturday night when she saw police at work.

"I'm tired of it," Wesley said. "I'm just devastated, it's bothering, because it's something that's constantly going on."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

