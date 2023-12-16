Police investigate shooting death of man, 41, Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a 41-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday morning.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police department spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. on a medical call in the 4400 block of Garfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were led to a residence where they located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A spokesperson said the initial death investigation revealed evidence and bodily trauma to the victim that made detectives believe the man’s death to be a homicide.

Late Saturday afternoon, police identified the victim as Eric Hayden, 41.

A suspect has not been identified.

