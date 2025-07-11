Police investigating after adult found dead in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have launched a death investigation after finding an adult dead Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, police received a call about a person lying unresponsive in a grassy area in the 900 block of Homer Avenue.

Police arrived and confirmed the adult was deceased.

The cause and circumstances of the death weren’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.