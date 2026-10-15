Police investigating death of man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 8:28 a.m. Thursday to the area of North 62nd Street and Washington Avenue for a reported death, according to a press release from the police department.

Police found a man dead behind a residence. A spokesperson with KCKPD said the man was in his 40s.

The cause of death is unknown as police wait on an autopsy to determine it.

No suspect is currently in custody. The police department said the death is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

KCKPD said there is no additional information available at this time.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.