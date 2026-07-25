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Police investigating inmate death at Jackson County Detention Center

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Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41
The Jackson County Detention Center.
JaxCo Detention Center.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on Saturday morning.

Jail staff found a male inmate unconscious in his cell around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Medical personnel performed lifesaving measures. The inmate was later pronounced dead.

The inmate's identity is not being released at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control handle the investigation.

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