No injuries after Worlds of Fun evacuated due to sound of shots Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun was evacuated Saturday night after reports of shots fired, during the opening night of their Halloween Haunt event.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, there is no evidence of anyone being shot as of 10:30 p.m.

KCPD says officers working off-duty reported “possible shots fired or sounds of shots.”

The department says several KCPD and surrounding agencies responded because of the number of people at the park.

Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed they also have officers at Worlds of Fun.

Also according to KCPD, while on scene, there were "multiple disturbances officers broke up," because of "several juveniles fighting."

On their latest report, KCPD says there is nothing indicating any shots were fired.

Videos from the scene show large crowds of people standing around uncertain about what had occurred, while police officers entered the park with weapons drawn.

"Everyone was screaming and yelling then started running. A lot of cops started coming and yelling at us to get out the park," Mariah Caples said.

KSHB 41 News has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more about Saturday night's incident.

Saturday marked the first "Halloween Haunt" of the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

