Lee's Summit police: Suspects shoot at each other during argument at TM Fieldhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit police are investigating an incident where two people shot at each other during an argument at the multi-sport indoor facility TM Fieldhouse on Saturday evening.

At 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the venue located near Kingspoint Drive and Hamblen Road on the report of an active shooter.

When officers arrived, they determined that the incident was actually a shooting incident between two suspects, instead of an active shooter situation.

Police said the venue was hosting an event inside a gymnasium when two people began arguing.

As the argument continued, both people drew weapons and began shooting at each other inside the gymnasium, which police described as "crowded."

One suspect transported themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and was later detained by police.

The second suspect fled the scene and detectives are working to identify him, authorities said.

The first suspect was the only one who was injured in the incident, according to police.

Detectives are currently processing the scene for physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

TM Fieldhouse posted on their Facebook page just before 8 p.m. that all guests and staff of the venue are safe.

The venue also wrote that they are "fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to follow their direction as the matter is reviewed."

Read their full Facebook post below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.