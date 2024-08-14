Police investigating Wednesday morning homicide at apartment on E. Armour Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a shooting in the 300 block of E. Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said fire crews were initially on the scene around 11:15 a.m. responding to a medical call when they heard the sound of gunfire.

Firefighters immediately called for police and additional fire and emergency medical services resources.

Once police arrived, they located an adult male victim. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have a possible suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

