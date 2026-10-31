Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old boy in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:04 p.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert for the missing child.

Police said the child has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody.

EARLIER REPORT | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Friday night for Kansas City.

The abduction occurred around 6:10 p.m. Friday in the area of East 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Road.

Amari Markworth, 1-year-old boy, is missing. He is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds, per MSHP.

His hair is in a pigtail hairstyle and he was weaing a onesie and one sock.

MSHP said law enforcement is looking for a white Honda Civic hatchback with expired Missouri temporary tags.

The vehicle has damage to its left rear side.

The wanted party is 28-year-old Dezujuan Dobbs. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

MSHP said the suspect assaulted the mother of the child, forced her out of the Honda and took off with the 1-year-old boy unrestrained in the car.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department at 816-234-5111.

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