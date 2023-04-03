Police launch investigation after finding human remains in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Misouri, Police Department discovered human remains near 95th Street and Blue River Road in south Kansas City on April 1.

Upon arrival, KCPD found what they believed to be skeletal and human remains.

Police say they've launched a death investigation into the remains. The medical examiners office will work to determine a cause and manner of death.

