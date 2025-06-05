Watch Now
Police launch investigation after pedestrian struck, killed Thursday at 31st and Prospect

Police blocked off an intersection to investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning at E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. An investigation is underway on the exact cause of the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit says the initial investigation revealed that a pedestrian was in the crosswalk on Prospect walking south to north.

A landscaping truck hauling a Bobcat was turning left from Prospect to 31st Street when the pedestrian was struck.

The vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police, and an investigation is underway.

