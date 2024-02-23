Police located man suffering critical gunshot injuries at BP gas station in east KCMO Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound at a BP gas station in east KCMO Thursday night.

Officers responded to the BP gas station at 4501 Cleveland Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

