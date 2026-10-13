Police look to solve Cass County cold case as 15-year anniversary approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This December will mark 15 years since Matthias "Pete" Fotovich was shot to death inside his Garden City, Missouri, home.

His young son, who was asleep at the time, was the one who called 911 after making the grim discovery.

Despite conducting numerous interviews, detectives have yet to identify a potential suspect.

Investigators are also following up on an incident a couple of months before the murder, where a van was found burned in Fotovich's driveway.

Leads in that case have also gone cold, prompting the Cass County Sheriff's Office to renew calls for public assistance in solving the crime.

Tips can be submitted via phone (816-474-8477), web (www.kccrimestoppers.com), mobile app (P3Tips), or by texting KCCS to 738477. Your anonymous information could result in up to a $2,000 cash reward.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.