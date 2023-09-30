Police looking for a man who killed one person Friday night and injured two others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man stabbed one victim Friday night on one side of Interstate 70, crossed the highway and fatally shot one person and wounded another.

The violence began just after 6 p.m. when police were sent to the area of South Osage Street and East 40th Terrace, according to an Independence Police Department news release.

The found one victim with stab wounds and learned the suspect ran away and crossed Interstate 70, the news release states.

The suspect got into an altercation in the 4200 block of South Osage, shot and killed one person and wounded a second victim.

After the deadly violence, the suspect drove off in a vehicle, police said.

No word on the conditions of the stabbing victim and the surviving shooting victim.

No description was available on the rampaging suspect.

