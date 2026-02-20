Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects

Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects
KCPD
Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects
Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects
Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help in identifying shooting suspects from a Feb. 8 shooting on Westport Road.

Officers were initially called to 4401 Wornall Road for a walk-in shooting victim.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 8 in a parking lot near 300 Westport Road.

The victim sustained non life-threatening wounds.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is encouraged to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816 234-5227, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us