Police looking for help in identifying shooting suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help in identifying shooting suspects from a Feb. 8 shooting on Westport Road.

Officers were initially called to 4401 Wornall Road for a walk-in shooting victim.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 8 in a parking lot near 300 Westport Road.

The victim sustained non life-threatening wounds.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is encouraged to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816 234-5227, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

