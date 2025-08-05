Police looking for help in locating 3 missing juveniles in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing juveniles.

A police spokesperson says Marcina Crawford, 16, Marcieann Randolph, 13, and Lloydianna Stevenson, 6, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, in the 600 block of NE 38th Street in KCMO.

Police say the trio may be with a family member, but there is concern for their safety and well-being.

All three are described as Black females with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with information about the group is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.