Police: Man found shot to death Friday on Kansas City, Missouri, street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, spent Friday afternoon trying to find clues into who killed a man and left his body on a street.

Police officers found the man just after 1 p.m. at East 43rd Street and College Avenue.

He had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

This is the 98th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 73 at this time a year ago.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

