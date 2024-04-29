Watch Now
Police: Man shot, killed early Monday in Independence

Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 29, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said a suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call shortly after midnight near the intersection of W. South Avenue and S. Woodland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson said an adult suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not provide any other information.

