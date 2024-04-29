Police: Man shot, killed early Monday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said a suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call shortly after midnight near the intersection of W. South Avenue and S. Woodland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson said an adult suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not provide any other information.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.