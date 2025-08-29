Police: ‘Misplaced’ gun found at Lee’s Summit West was loaded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit are continuing their investigation after two students found a loaded firearm earlier this week at Lee’s Summit West High School.

On Tuesday, Lee’s Summit School District Superintendent Dr. David Buck reported the firearm had been located early Tuesday morning in the Performing Arts Center at the school.

A Lee’s Summit police spokesperson said later Tuesday the weapon was reported “misplaced” by a male who attended a third-party event at the PAC on July 11, 2025.

The man reported the firearm missing late that night to Lee’s Summit police. He told police at the time that he noticed the weapon missing while he was attending the event at the school. Despite searching for the firearm, the man was unable to locate the weapon.

In his letter to the Lee’s Summit West community, Buck described the students’ discovery of the firearm as “unsettling.”

Buck said that all of the district’s schools are gun-free campuses, “and at no point should a firearm have been brought onto our campus.”

KSHB 41 News obtained the incident report from police, which shows officials investigating the case under the potential offense of carrying a concealed weapon in a restricted area.

A police spokesperson said it was unclear if or when the case would be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of any charges, as the investigation is still underway.

