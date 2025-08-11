Police: Monday afternoon shooting on 210 Highway turns deadly in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in North Kansas City are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said 911 dispatchers received multiple calls just before 3 p.m. on a reported shooting near the intersection of Armour Road and Missouri 210 Highway.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle that appeared to be involved in a crash. Then, police discovered a shooting had occurred.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The spokesperson said the suspect was last seen leaving North Kansas City.

Police don’t believe there is a threat to the larger community.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.