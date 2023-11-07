Police need public's help to find man who needs immediate medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City and Lee's Summit need the public's help to find a missing man who needs immediate medical care.

Andrae Ferguson, 29, was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest Blue Parkway and Southwest 2nd Street in Lee's Summit.

Ferguson was in a silver Hyundai.

No word from police on whether Ferguson was the car's driver or a passenger.

Ferguson is black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Andrae Ferguson should call 911.

