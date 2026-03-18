Police now investigating Sunday shooting in KCMO as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was notified Tuesday of a shooting victim dying from injuries she sustained Sunday.

First responders worked the scene of a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday in an alley near East 26th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers located a woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Kyrstin Lickhart, with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after Lickhart died from her injuries, and the police department reports a subject of interest is in custody “pending further investigation.”

Anyone who was in the area at that time or may have any information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline, which is anonymous, at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.