Police officer in Hays, Kansas, killed responding to domestic violence call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Hays, Kansas, police officer died in the line of duty late Saturday after responding to a domestic violence call.

Just before 11 p.m., Hays Police Sgt. Scott Heimann was called to respond to a barricaded subject and domestic violence call in the 2200 block of Downing Street.

At some point during the call, police and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

Police said Heimann received immediate care from fellow officers and first responders, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene, per police.

Heimann had served with the Hays Police Department since 2016.

“Today, we are tragically reminded that police officers serve and protect their communities, putting the lives of others above their own,” said Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler. “Sgt. Scott Heimann gave his life in this service, exemplifying dedication to the community and safety of others.”

Funeral information has not yet been announced.

