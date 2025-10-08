Police: Pedestrian runs into roadway, struck, killed by motorist in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCPD spokesperson said around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Ford F150 was traveling east on E. 31st Street when just east of Mersington Avenue, a pedestrian ran into the roadway.

The pedestrian was struck by the pickup and thrown to the pavement. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup stopped immediately, remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The spokesperson said the pickup driver was not impaired.

