Police performing welfare check find 1 dead in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found dead on Wednesday in the 800 block of East Wabash Street in Olathe after police were called to perform a welfare check.
The death of the 63-year-old "remains under investigation," according to a release from the Olathe Police Department.
Anyone with pertinent information are asked to call the department at 913- 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
