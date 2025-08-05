1 injured in shooting at Walmart parking lot in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Harrisonville, Missouri, are asking the public to avoid an area around the Walmart on Missouri Highway 291.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, police were called around 2:40 p.m. to the Walmart at 1700 N 291 Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting a firearm in the parking lot.

A police spokesperson said one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

The spokesperson said a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting was taken into custody a short time later nearby.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping with the arrest of the suspect.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

