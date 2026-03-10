Police pursuit ends in injury crash on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and passenger in a stolen vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after leading police on a pursuit and eventually crashing near Independence and Indiana avenues.

A preliminary investigation revealed that around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement was pursuing a blue Ford Explorer that had been stolen and involved in multiple property crimes, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The police pursuit started at East 9th Street and The Paseo.

The Ford was heading west on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Indiana Avenue and struck a curb.

The vehicle overturned and hit an electrical pole and the side of a building, located at 3253 Independence Ave.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries from the crash and is currently listed as stable. The passenger, who was also injured, denied treatment and transport at the scene, according to KCPD.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured as a result of the crash. The utility pole and the building sustained minor damage.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

