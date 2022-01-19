Police pursuit in Independence results in 5-vehicle crash, injures 4 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a crash that involved five vehicles and stemmed from a police pursuit in Independence.

The crash happened near Noland Road and Lynn Court Drive.

According to the Independence Police Department, it all began at around 2 p.m. when a victim reported their truck was stolen at gunpoint.

The victim said it happened near the Independence Square area and described their vehicle as a black F-350.

At around 2:15 p.m., officers spotted a black pickup that matched the description of the victim's vehicle near Noland Road and east Gudgell Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle who left the area and went south on Noland Road.

Moments later the driver went into oncoming traffic near Noland Road and Lynn Court Drive.

The vehicle hit four other vehicles at the intersection.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

North and southbound Noland Road just north of Interstate 70 closed while officers investigated the incident.

The suspect is in custody.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .