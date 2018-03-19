Police release sketch of man wanted in murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police have released a sketch of a man they believe killed a mother of two in what appears to be a random shooting earlier this year.

On Jan. 22, police were called out to 39th and Jackson on a reported shooting at a traffic light.

When they arrived, they located a shooting victim, later identified as Jaclyn Burkhart. Burkhart, 32, would die of her injuries eight days later.

In the two months since, police have conducted interviews but said they haven’t received any tips.

Homicide Detective Jason Findley said a silver sedan with four or five people inside pulled up next to a car where Burkhart was a passenger, and the driver shot at the car Burkhart was riding in. Bullets only hit Burkhart. Police have not determined why anyone would target Burkhart or the other people inside the car with her.

“These are frustrating [circumstances], knowing that at least three or four people witnessed or were a part of the homicide, and we're not getting any information on it,” Findley explained.

The detective’s one lead is that a witness was able to describe the suspected shooter. So KCPD asked the FBI to send a sketch artist to Kansas City.

Based on the witness’s description, the artist created a rendering of the man police want to speak with. He is African-American, in his mid-20s, and has dreadlocks that go to his shoulders.

“It is difficult when we don't have answers for the families,” Findley said. “They seem to understand we are doing what we can with what we have. There is very little information to go off of.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

—