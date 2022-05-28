Watch
Police respond to critical injury shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:32 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 08:32:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury shooting early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. near Benton Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

Police say a victim has critical injuries. It is not clear at this time if there were any additional injuries in the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

