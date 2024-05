KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after an argument escalated into a shooting Saturday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of east 29th Street just after 9 a.m.

Police said the argument happened inside of an apartment unit in the area.

The victim and shooter know each other, police said.

A person of interest has been identified but isn't in custody.

No word on what the pair were arguing over.

