Police find man shot to death Friday morning E. 39th and Chestnut in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a deadly shooting Friday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., police and paramedics received a call about a shooting near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Officers arrived at the location and found an adult male lying on the sidewalk who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot trauma. Paramedics declared the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are gathering evidence and working through witness statements, though no suspect information has been identified and no one was in custody as of 1 p.m. Friday.

