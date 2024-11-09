Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Police respond to homicide Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

75th and Paseo homicide
KSHB 41
75th and Paseo homicide
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide Friday night.

Police said the incident happened at East 75th Street and The Paseo.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone