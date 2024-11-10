Man shot, killed after 'interaction' with suspect inside KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed after an "interaction" with a suspect inside a home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening, police said.

At 6 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a residence on the block.

Officers found an adult male shooting victim unresponsive in the home. They contacted emergency medical personnel, who declared the victim dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation states that the victim was inside the house when he had an "interaction" with a suspect that escalated and led to gunfire and the victim was struck.

Authorities said there were multiple people at the scene when officers arrived. An adult male was detained as a subject of interest for further investigation.

Police said detectives are currently not searching for any additional suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.