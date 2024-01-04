Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear

PERRY, Iowa — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.