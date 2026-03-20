Police search for driver who struck, killed pedestrian Thursday night on U.S. 69 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search is on for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night on U.S. 69 Highway in the Northland.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 8:30 p.m., a 38-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 at Interstate 635 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Troopers say the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There was no description of the striking vehicle provided other than it left the scene southbound on U.S. 69.

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