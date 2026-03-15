Police search for driver who struck pedestrian Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who struck and critically injured a pedestrian late Saturday night.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said around just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a white SUV was heading west on Truman Road when the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway near Lawndale Avenue.

The collision left the pedestrian unconscious.

Police say the driver of the SUV failed to stop and fled the scene westbound on Truman Road.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to an area hospital, where they remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

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