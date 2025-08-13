Police search for drivers of 4 cars involved in chain-reaction crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the drivers and passengers of four cars who were involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson says that around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was speeding east on E. 18th Street.

At the intersection of 18th and Indiana, the Malibu struck a Toyota Highlander that was going north on 18th Street.

After striking the Toyota, the Malibu then struck a Dodge Durango.

After the Toyota was hit, it lost control and spun around, where it struck a Ford Taurus and a Chrysler 200.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning. A juvenile riding in the back of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Malibu was also transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, the drivers and any other passengers of the Ford, Chrysler, Dodge and Chevrolet vehicles all fled the scene.

