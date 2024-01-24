Police search for missing Tonganoxie woman last seen in Bonner Springs on Jan. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tonganoxie Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Jan. 5.

Carrier Rodriguez, 41, last contacted her family on Jan. 5 from Bonner Springs.

Rodriguez is a Tonganoxie resident and has "periodically" struggled with health issues, per police.

Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and around 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Tonganoxie police say Rodriguez recently became homeless and has stayed in shelters in the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754.

