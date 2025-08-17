Police search for suspects after 2 men killed, woman injured in Saturday shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were killed and a woman injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KCKPD spokesperson said officers received a call around 7:11 p.m. Saturday on a shooting in the 1600 block of Washington Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they located three gunshot victims.

One victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second adult male was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. An adult female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated

