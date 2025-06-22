Police searching for shooter who killed man near Linwood and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify a person of interest in the shooting death of a man Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call near Linwood Boulevard and Jackson Avenue at about 10 a.m.

They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at the address. The man died later at the hospital.

Police did not share any preliminary details on what led to the shooting nor a description of a person they’re looking for, but said detectives “are making headway in identifying a person of interest.”

