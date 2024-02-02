Police: Security guard shot on University Health Truman Medical Center campus Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at University Health Truman Medical Center Friday morning.

A person of interest is in custody following the shooting that unfolded around 8:39 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The person of interest was a patient at University Health Truman Medical Center, according to KCPD. The security guard was in the process of escorting the patient out of the facility after being discharged when an altercation occurred inside near the ER area.

The person of interest then disarmed the security guard and fired one round, striking the security guard, per KCPD.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the University Health Truman Medical Center campus on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A security guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Other security guards were able to get the person of interest into custody prior to KCPD arriving on scene.

KCPD said this was an isolated incident.

The scene is safe and there is no active threat to the community, according to the KCPD spokesperson.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

