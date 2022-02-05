Police shoot suspect after man killed in Manhattan

FORT RILEY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday and the suspect was shot and injured by Riley County police.

Three Riley County officers were working at a substation in Manhattan's Aggieville district early Saturday when they heard gunshots, the KBI reported.

The officers found a man outside a bar suffering from a gunshot wound and saw an armed man running away, the KBI said in a news release.

The wounded man, 21-year-old Joshua J. Wardi, of Fort Riley, died at the scene.

One of two officers who pursued the suspect fired two shots, striking 19-year-old Tremelle R. Montgomery, of Fort Riley, in the leg and causing him to stop, the KBI said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Montgomery was in fair and stable condition Saturday.

A preliminary investigation found that Wardi and Montgomery argued outside a bar in Aggieville Friday night, and Montgomery pulled out a gun and shot Wardi, the KBI said.

The investigation is continuing.

The officers involved were placed on paid leave, which is policy after a shooting.

