Police shot and killed a man Thursday night in Independence

Posted at 6:56 PM, Feb 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man Thursday night in Independence.

Around 6:40 p.m., police posted on social media about the shooting in the 700 block of N. Frandsen Road.

A spokesperson said the Police Involved Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

