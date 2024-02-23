KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man Thursday night in Independence.

Around 6:40 p.m., police posted on social media about the shooting in the 700 block of N. Frandsen Road.

Officers Involved Shooting-700 Blk N. Frandsen Rd pic.twitter.com/ngqQCNs71y — Independence, MO Police Department (@IndepMoPolice) February 23, 2024

A spokesperson said the Police Involved Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

