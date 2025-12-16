Police: Speeding BMW driver killed Tuesday in crash on Kansas City interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say the driver of a BMW died in a high-speed crash Tuesday.

Around 12:50 a.m., police say the driver of a BMW 230i was speeding on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 670 to southbound U.S. 71 Highway when the car lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled down a grassy embankment before striking a concrete bridge pillar.

First responders arrived on the scene and declared the driver deceased.

