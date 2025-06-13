Police standoff with 2 theft suspects ends peacefully Thursday night on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff involving Lenexa police officers and two theft suspects ended peacefully Thursday night on Interstate 35.

The incident began at a Quik Trip store at West 95th Street near Interstate 35, police said.

Two theft suspect refused to stop for officers and drove onto the interstate.

The driver stopped the car, but the two refused to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Police convinced them to give up and the two were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

