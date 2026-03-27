Police take 1 into custody following gunfire incident Thursday in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department is investigating an incident involving gunfire late Thursday night that led to the arrest of one individual.

Police responded to the 800 block of Capelle Street in the late night hours. The suspect located in the area was taken into custody and is “currently facing multiple charges,” according to a press release from police.

While there is no ongoing threat to the public, investigators are working to identify an additional suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone with related information is urged to call the police department at 816-847-6250.

“We would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Springs Police Department for their assistance during this incident,” the Grain Valley Police Department said on social media.

An investigation is ongoing in the case.

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